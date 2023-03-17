Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

