Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.61 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

