California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,463. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,387,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 292,111 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,033,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 828.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 129,191 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

