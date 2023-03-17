California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.98

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 613002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

California Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 121.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,060 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after purchasing an additional 416,214 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

