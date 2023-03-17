Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 143,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,924. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

