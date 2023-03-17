Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

