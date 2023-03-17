Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.
Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
