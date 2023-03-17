C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 481,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

