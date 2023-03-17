C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.81.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 481,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
