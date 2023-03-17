C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.