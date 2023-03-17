BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,578. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

