Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 1,306,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

