Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. 1,509,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

