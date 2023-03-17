Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after buying an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $74.94. 1,354,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

