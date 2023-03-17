Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 6,975 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $93,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,127,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,353. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

