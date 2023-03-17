Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.09. 2,215,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

