Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 319,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

