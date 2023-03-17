Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 252,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

