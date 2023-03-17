Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 13,745 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. BP makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.93.

BP Stock Down 1.1 %

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 5,639,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

