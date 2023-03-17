Burford Capital Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BUR opened at GBX 563 ($6.86) on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 478 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 943.38 ($11.50). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 704.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,965.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.03.
