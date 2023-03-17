Burford Capital Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 563 ($6.86) on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 478 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 943.38 ($11.50). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 704.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,965.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.03.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

