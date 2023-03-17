Burford Capital Limited Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Burford Capital Trading Down 8.3 %
BUR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Burford Capital
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.