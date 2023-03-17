Burford Capital Limited Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Burford Capital Trading Down 8.3 %

BUR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

