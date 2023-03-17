Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.42) to GBX 2,340 ($28.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,850 ($34.73) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,060 ($37.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Bunzl stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

