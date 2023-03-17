BTIG Research Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.47.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.51 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in DraftKings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

