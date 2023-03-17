Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,426,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,619 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,930 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Articles

