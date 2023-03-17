Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.73.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
