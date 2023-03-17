Brookstone Capital Management Sells 70,096 Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:FFSG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

