Brookstone Capital Management Sells 27,501 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $87.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

