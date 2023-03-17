Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,204 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $10,544,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

