Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.