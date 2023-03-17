Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 207,040 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

