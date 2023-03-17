Brookstone Capital Management Has $37.79 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,869 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.