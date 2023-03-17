Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $124.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.