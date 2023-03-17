Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.25 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.3 %

UJUL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

