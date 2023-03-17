Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

