Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,746 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 424,097 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

