Brokers Set Expectations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.
