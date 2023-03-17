Brokers Set Expectations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

