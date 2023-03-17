Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genius Sports Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

