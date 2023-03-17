Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Target Price at $238.75

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.75.

A number of analysts have commented on SOUHY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.23) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

SOUHY stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

