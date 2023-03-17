Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $22.08

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,922 shares of company stock worth $312,241. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

