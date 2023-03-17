Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $363.25

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.29. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
