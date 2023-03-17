Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $22.12

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KE by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in KE by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

