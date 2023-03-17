Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $22.12

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
KE Stock Performance
Shares of KE stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.