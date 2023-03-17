Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $51.50

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

