Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.