BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.