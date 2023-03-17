Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

