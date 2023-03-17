Braintrust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $658,477.29 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003218 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $68.23 million and $658,477.29 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

