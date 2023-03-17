Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The firm had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,204,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,671. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

