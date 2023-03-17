Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 647,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

