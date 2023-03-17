Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

