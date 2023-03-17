BNB (BNB) Price Tops $333.86

BNB (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, BNB has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $52.71 billion and $1.32 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $333.86 or 0.01253394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,614 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,694.1992465 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 331.22859301 USD and is up 6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1214 active market(s) with $1,406,340,043.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.