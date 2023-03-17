BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.7% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.11 and last traded at C$19.04. 103,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 69,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.90.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.46.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

