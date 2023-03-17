Blur (BLUR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $171.02 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Blur has a market cap of $52.56 million and $171.02 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blur has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00365863 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,156.25 or 0.26592210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 410,946,887.7473364 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.6159122 USD and is up 9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $190,604,009.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.