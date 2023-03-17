BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,766.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00494814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00135973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

